Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in June

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $16.74. 138,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,326. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

