Incent Price Tops $0.0150 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 81.2% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $690,010.72 and $17.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

