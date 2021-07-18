Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 963,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 7.1% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned 4.38% of Verra Mobility worth $96,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,312. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

