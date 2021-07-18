Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Has $139.64 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for 10.4% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned 6.16% of Strategic Education worth $139,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

STRA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.69. 132,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

