Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Invests $93.63 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,677,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,627,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 7.0% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.