Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Sells 220,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned about 3.55% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 450,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,740. The company has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

