INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tejon Ranch and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 10.83 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -518.67 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.63 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tejon Ranch and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch -2.89% -0.25% -0.21% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,281 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

