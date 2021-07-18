Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 131,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
