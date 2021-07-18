Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 131,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

