InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.96. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

