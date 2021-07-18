Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Increased by Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises approximately 3.8% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.69% of Ingevity worth $51,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Boston Partners raised its position in Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ingevity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingevity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $79.03. 195,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.