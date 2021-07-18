Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. 87,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.