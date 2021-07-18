InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

INM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.