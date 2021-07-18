Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.05.

INE has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

INE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.60. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

