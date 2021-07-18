Innova Hits Market Cap of $212,662.94 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Innova has a market cap of $212,662.94 and approximately $53.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

