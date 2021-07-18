INO COIN Price Reaches $4.48 on Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. INO COIN has a market cap of $806.34 million and $86,986.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00014198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.87 or 0.00804620 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

