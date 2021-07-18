InsaneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $145,952.50 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $145,952.50 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00368578 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01538932 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,581,531 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

