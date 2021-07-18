Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conn's alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 220 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $5,651.80.

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.