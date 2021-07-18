Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of DRNA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,919. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

