Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00.

FSLY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,691. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

