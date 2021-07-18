Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Major Shareholder Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 2,111,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invitae by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Invitae by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.