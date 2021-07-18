Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 15,827 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 84,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,651. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $931.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

