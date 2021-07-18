Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Sells 7,308,792 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00.

NSC stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

