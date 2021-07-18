Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,956,975 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,956,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950,220.00, for a total value of $1,859,556,784,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

