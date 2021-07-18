Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $128,150.00.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,010. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

