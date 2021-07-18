Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Major Shareholder Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 4,450 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $117,035.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. 290,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,006. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

