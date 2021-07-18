Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Major Shareholder Sells 35,570 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 201,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
