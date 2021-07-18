Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 7,850 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 155,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

