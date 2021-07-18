Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Melissa Young sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 536,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.