Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Melissa Young sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.
NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 536,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
