Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,073. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

