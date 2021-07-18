Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $517.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,210,850 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

