Insula (ISLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Insula has a total market cap of $461,787.73 and approximately $178.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00219914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00784175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,014 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.