Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $37,786.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00148748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.86 or 0.99751399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,906,294 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.