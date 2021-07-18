Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $37,498.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00100544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00146849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.10 or 1.00085013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,634 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

