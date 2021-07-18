Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Hongming Chen Sells 2,452 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Hongming Chen sold 2,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $14,148.04.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

