International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

