International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of International Seaways worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Seaways by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

