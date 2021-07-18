Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.14. 114,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.90. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

