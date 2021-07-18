Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,799,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,751. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

