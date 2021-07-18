Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 113,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,818. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

