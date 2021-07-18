Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 113,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,818. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
