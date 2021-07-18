Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $357.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $365.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

