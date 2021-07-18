Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
