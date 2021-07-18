Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $68.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

