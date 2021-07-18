InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,237.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $281,175.00 and $12,237.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,205,281 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.