Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.