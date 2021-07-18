IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.02 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $305.74 million and $52.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00084458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00805397 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

