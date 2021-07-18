IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Hits $9.04 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005177 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $618,741.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00810348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

