IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0658

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,028,424,721 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,501,621 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

