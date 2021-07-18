iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) is Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 1.43% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.91. 13,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,491. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.33.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.