iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 515,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,992. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

