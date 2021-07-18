iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,384,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.35. 15,459,235 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89.

